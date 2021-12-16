Home page world

From: Elmar Schulten

Verdict in the trial of the Volkmarsen rampage: Maurice P. sentenced to life imprisonment.

Volkmarsen / Kassel – At the same time, the sixth large criminal chamber of the Kassel Regional Court, chaired by Judge Volker Mütze, determined the particular gravity of the guilt. This means that the defendant does not automatically have the option of waiving the remaining three-year sentence after just 12 years.

Whether he will ever be released again depends on the 31-year-old man himself, because the court has also issued the reservation of preventive detention. That means: The gunman from Volkmarsen has to work with psychologists and work on his personalities. Only if the psychologists certify that there is no risk of recurrence does he not remain in preventive detention.

Trial of the Volkmarsen rampage: the evidence leaves no room for doubt

In doing so, the court followed the prosecution’s arguments and demands for punishment in all essential points. In its plea last week, the defense did not request a specific sentence, but only asked for an overall milder assessment of the rampage.

However, there was no doubt about the result of the 24-day taking of evidence with 180 witnesses: the defendant was proven beyond doubt that he deliberately drove his car into the spectators and participants of the Rose Monday procession in the Volkmarser Steinweg on February 24, 2020.

All around, only bewilderment: The trail of destruction gives an idea of ​​the force with which the gunman hit the audience at the Rose Monday procession. © Lutz Benseler

From a legal point of view, this act was to be rated as attempted murder in 89 cases and dangerous bodily harm in 88 uniform cases, as well as dangerous interference with road traffic.

The two characteristics of murder, the treachery and the crime that was dangerous to the public, were also indisputable. However, there was legal disagreement between the public prosecutor’s office and the defense about the existence of a third characteristic of murder, namely the “base motives”.

Amok run of Volkmarsen: Maurice P. is silent on the act

While the public prosecutor’s office believed they recognized profound hatred of society, the need to make it big, or the greed for an adrenaline rush as possible motives for the accused, the defense countered that there was no evidence at all for such allegations. After all, the defendant did not make any statements during the entire trial and also in conversation with the psychiatric expert. The answer to why remains *.

Further side effects for the accused are the permanent confiscation of his driver’s license and the murder vehicle. In addition, even after serving, he may not be granted a driving license again immediately. (Elmar Schulten)

On the penultimate day of the trial, the unbelievable act of the rampage by Volmarsen was again chronologically and meticulously processed. What is it like to represent someone like Maurice P. in court? Speaks in the podcast Defense lawyer Bernd Pfläging on his job.