The search for a home for Ruby, the old dog who was released after 12 years and who has cancer

He’s been through his whole life tied to a chain the small one Ruby and has never received affection and love. When it could be now free, the boys found that unfortunately he has a tumor, now at advanced state. In fact, now he is looking for a house where he can live his last days.

A heartbreaking story that has broken the hearts of thousands of people. Unfortunately what it has lived this little four-legged really is terrible.

Little Ruby has 12 years and the boys of Ramapo Berger Animal Refuge, they managed to free it only a short time ago. Only when what was supposed to be his human friend, he is died.

That person kept it the whole time tied to a chain outside the house. Volunteers many times they went to him, with the hope of being able to take away the puppy, but they never succeeded in their goal.

Only a few months ago the man has lost his life and his family members were fed up to have the dog. Consequently they have alerted the boys, because they didn’t want to take care of Ruby and set her free.

Obviously they quickly took her to the refuge and it is right after the visit that they made the sad discovery. Unfortunately the old dog has a tumor, which is now one advanced state and they can do nothing.

The search for a home for little Ruby

In addition, the doctor also diagnosed her ear and skin infection. Ruby has not yet a lot of time available, but everyone hopes to be able to give her a short happy ending.

The puppy, despite the wickedness and cruelty he has suffered, he still has a lot confidence in humans. He loves being pampered and wants to take long walks. However, it still hasn’t came forward nobody to take her away from the shelter.

Ruby needs a human family who can give her love and attention. She too, like so many other dogs, deserves to have best last days of life. We hope that this little dog’s wish will come true as soon as possible.