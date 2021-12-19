Anxiety in France, a 12-year-old child has disappeared and there is no news from him: suspicions about his father

Those are hours of anxiety and worry that a woman living in is experiencing France. Hamza, a 12 year old child, is disappeared since Friday evening and no one has heard from him anymore. THE suspicious for now I’m just on father, given that the two parents are in a delicate phase of divorce and there are ongoing disputes over the custody of the child.

A dramatic story that is holding the whole nation with the breathless. The Ministry of the Interior, having regard to the severity of the incident, has decided to issue an international alert.

The drama took place on the evening of Friday 17 December. The little one was at his babysitter’s house in Fouquieres-les-Lens, in the north of France. The mother stood working and he was in the company of the girl.

However, around the 19.30, the father went to pick him up for bring it back at home and it is precisely from that moment that all the baby’s have been lost traces. He never went back to his home. As a result, Mom decided to report the incident to the police.

The agents quickly got to work, but only a few hours later they made it dramatic discovery. In a deserted area of ​​the city, they found the Reanult Twingo, the car with which the man traveled.

The mother said she and her husband are staying divorcing and he said that they are having difficult times, just for the custody of the son.

The note issued by the interior ministry for the kidnapped 12-year-old child

The Ministry of the Interior given the seriousness of the incident, he decided to issue ainternational alert. It is suspected that the father is in a station wagon and everyone is terrified that he is left the country. In the note they wrote:

Hamza is 12 years old, 1.50 tall, dark-skinned and has black eyes. At the time of the disappearance, the child was wearing gray pajamas, with a blue sweater and a black coat.