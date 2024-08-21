Investigations are underway for manslaughter in the case of the tragic death of Fatiha, the 4-year-old Pakistani girl who died after falling from the third floor of her home

A terrible tragedy occurred last Monday in the city of Bologna: a 4-year-old girl of Pakistani origins died following a fatal fall from the third floor of her home. The little girl, named Fatihalived with her family in via della Campagna, on the outskirts of the San Donato neighborhood. According to the reconstructions carried out by law enforcement officers, the child’s mother was present at the house at that time, busy taking care of her other daughter who was just a few months old.

accident for little Fatiha, dead after falling from the third floor

Little Fatiha’s fall from the third floor of her home was fatal

A tragic fatality: this is the most supported hypothesis by investigators regarding the death of the 4-year-old girl who fell from her balcony. The alarm was raised by some neighbors who, having spotted the lifeless body of little Fatiha lying on the asphalt, immediately called for help.

From what emerged from the investigations, the child’s mother was present at home. Busy, however, at that precise moment, taking care of her other daughter, who had just been born. This was probably the reason why the woman did not immediately realize the danger her older daughter was running.

little girl falls from balcony

However, as soon as she realized the tragedy that had occurred, the poor mother ran desperately into the street. Some witnesses declared: “he hugged her tightly and screamed in despair, holding the lifeless little girl on one shoulder.”

The 118 paramedics promptly arrived at the scene of the accident and proceeded for a long time with resuscitation operations. Unfortunately, however, the little girl’s conditions immediately appeared extremely critical: the little girl is in fact died shortly after in hospital.

The investigations are ongoing

The Bologna prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into manslaughter at the moment without any members. It is in fact considered undoubted the accidental nature of the tragic event.

ambulance intervention

According to the story told by Fatiha’s mother, who was busy at that time taking care of her little daughter of a few months, it is possible that her daughter had leans too far out of the window in desire to touch the pouring rainThe little girl’s father was at work at the time of the tragedy.