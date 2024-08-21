ASUS Republic of Gamers hosted a Gamescom 2024 kickoff event called “Ahead of the Game,” showcasing a new series of gaming products. Key announcements include X870E/X870 motherboards, an AIO cooler, gaming peripherals, OLED monitors, WiFi 7 solutions, and high-end power supplies. The new ASUS X870E/X870 motherboards are designed to support AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, offering a host of advanced features such as AI overclocking, AI cooling, and improved connectivity. The lineup includes models for different needs and price points, with a focus on performance and stability.

The ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB Extreme cooler promises a significant improvement over previous models, thanks to an updated pump and a design that optimizes cooling. Customization and an integrated LCD display add a touch of novelty. New peripherals such as the ROG Falchion Ace HFX keyboard, ROG Harpe Ace Mini mouse, and ROG Pelta headset were introduced at the event. These devices offer advanced features and ergonomic designs aimed at improving the gaming experience.

ROG showcased two 26.5-inch QHD OLED gaming monitors that offer unprecedented refresh rates, designed to deliver the smoothest and most immersive gaming experiences. The first model, the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP, is the world’s first 1440p OLED monitor with a 480Hz refresh rate. Featuring an anti-glare panel, it supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) and HDMI 2.1, and is powered by ROG AI Assistant, which includes features like AI Shadow Boost, AI Crosshair, AI Visual, AI Sniper and MOBA Map Helper, all designed to enhance the gaming experience.

The second model, the ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG, uses QD-OLED technology and offers a 360Hz refresh rate. It also features an anti-glare panel and supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with up to 90W Power Delivery. Both monitors offer a GTG response time of 0.03ms, ensuring sharp, blur-free images even during fast-paced action.

The monitors include OLED Care+ technology, which protects the OLED panel with advanced settings such as taskbar detection and brightness control. They also feature DisplayWidget Center, which allows easy management of OLED settings and the new AI Visual options, allowing adjustments without having to access the OSD menu and the creation of custom profiles. The App Tweaker function offers the possibility to set specific display modes for each application.





Finally, ROG-exclusive OLED Anti-flicker technology reduces flickering during frame rate changes, while Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology ensures smoother motion in fast-paced games. Both monitors also allow you to adjust brightness, color temperature and other settings in HDR mode, providing optimal visual quality. Several products have also been announced with the Wi-Fi 7 standard, for the best online or cloud gaming experience thanks to high speeds and extremely low latency.

The ROG Thor 1200W Platinum III and ROG Strix 1000W Platinum round out the lineup at the event. The ROG Thor 1200W Platinum III features a GaN MOSFET for high efficiency, while a magnetic OLED display lets you monitor power consumption in real time. The PSU also features a GPU-First voltage sensor and intelligent voltage regulator for stable performance, TURBO mode for overclocking, superior cooling with ROG heatsinks, and a 10-year warranty. The PSU is also compatible with PCIe 5.0 and ATX 3.1 graphics cards, and is 80 PLUS Platinum certified.

ROG Strix 1000W Platinum sports a GaN MOSFET for high power efficiency, a GPU-First voltage regulator for stable performance, and ROG’s award-winning cooling system to keep temperatures and noise to a minimum, along with Dual Ball Bearings for increased durability and 0dB technology for silent operation. The PSU boasts full compatibility for PCIe 5.0 and ATX 3.1 graphics cards, 80 PLUS Platinum certification, and a 10-year warranty.