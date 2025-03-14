03/13/2025



Making the purchase in the supermarket is increasingly expensive. 20 years ago the client paid some 50 euros for acquiring around 60 products. Now, in 2025, this has changed and can cost practically double.

For this reason, there are many consumers who are looking for Better offers For the basket to get as cheap as possible. This is the case of Jose. In his YouTube channelBright red, has discovered thatUé supermarket has the most affordable prices. In this case he has acquired the same articles in both Mercadona and Dia. This has been the result.

Mercadona or day: What is the cheapest supermarket?

The first difference that Jose has detected when making the online purchase is that this supermarket was sent just the next day. Instead, Mercadona only gave the option of REccibir the order at 48 hours.

In addition, the man says that in the Valencian company they charged the shipping costs, which were more than 8 euros. “They are free”indicates









However, Jose wanted to focus on the important: prices. In your cart includes products of all kinds. Cooking croquettes, chicken nuggets, frozen peppers mixture, sliced ​​cheese, sausage, minced meat, chicken breasts, among others.

Mercadona : 2 euros

DAY: 2, 29 euros

Mercadona : 2.70 euros

DAY: 2, 99 euros

Mercadona : 1.31 euros

DAY: 1.16 euros

Mercadona : 2.40 euros

DAY: 1.65 euros

Mercadona : 2.10 euros

DAY: 1.71 euros

Mercadona : 8.66 euros

DAY: 6.79 euros

Mercadona : 3.95 euros

DAY: 3.55 euros

At the end of the video, Jose shows how much the purchase has cost him in both supermarkets. In Mercadona The total price has been 129.45 euros, although you have to add 8.40 euros of shipping costs. In DAY Everything has come out for 124.65 euros, without discounts, and 116.71 euros Once the reduction is applied. “We get cheaper on day,” he confirms.

Finally, the content creator wanted to point out the following: «That my mercadona has these prices does not mean that in the rest they are the same. Probably in Valencia is cheaper Poque is a company there. It is logical and normal ».

On the other hand, Jose points out that Each day store has different prices and offers. Therefore, the important ending can vary from one city to another.