In the last few hours, the Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office revealed the confession of the alleged murderer of the world-famous rap singer, Tirone González, better known as Canserbero.

In this way, through a video shared by the Public Ministry of Venezuela, Natalia Améstica admitted that she murdered the artist and Carlos Molnara close friend of the musician and whose partner he was.

During the month of November 2023 The investigation into the singer's death was reopened Venezuelan, since the circumstances under which he died were unknown and it was considered a suicide.

However, inconsistencies in the case made it become relevant again after 8 years of confirming Canserbero's death. In this way, the Venezuelan authorities stated in recent weeks that It would have been a homicide.

The only witness to the incident was Natalia Améstica, who finally confessed how the events occurred and the way in which he manipulated the scene so that the truth of the event was not known at that time.

Who is Natalia Améstica, alleged murderer of Canserbero?

It hurt me a lot and I was left with great internal suffering.

Amestica He served as Canserbero's manager. In addition, she was recognized in the neighboring country for having represented other artists from Venezuela.

The woman has two children and was married to Molnar, a close friend of the late rapper.

According to her testimony, it was anger over the lack of recognition as the organizer of the tour that took the musician to Chile and Argentina, in addition to the lack of payment for the work she carried out, that led her to commit the alleged homicide.

“It hurt me a lot and I was left with great internal suffering due to the contempt, because I was not considered as a manager and organizer of that tour,” said Améstica.

All the woman's feelings were reflected the night the artist's death occurred, because according to Améstica's statements, “I had the opportunity to make them a tea, in which I placed Alpram (Alprazolam, a drug used for the treatment of anxiety states and produces sedation and drowsiness).

Confession of Natalia Améstica.
Photo: Taken from social networks

After that, Améstica saw the convenient circumstance to attack Molnar directly in the neck; But the rage did not stop, so she decided to stab him more in the back and in one arm.

“Tirone saw me and was very worried, even though he was already sleepy. So I explained to him that it was an attack of anger and I couldn't control myself.“said the woman. “Then he fell on the couch asleep, so I stabbed him twice,” she continued.

Later, the musician's former manager said that He manipulated the scene with the help of his brother Guillermowho brought three Sebin (Bolivarian National Intelligence Service) officials as reinforcements to fix the scene and make it look like a homicide-suicide.

Minutes later, the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CIPC) of Venezuela arrived. “They stood at attention with my brother, who He offered them 10,000 dollars so they could finish fixing the scene.”

“After this I went to Chile, fleeing terrified, thinking that in the end the truth was going to be known. For this reason, I return to give the pertinent statements for the reopening of the case,” Améstica concluded.

