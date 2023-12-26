Australia | Several dead in east coast storms

The storms have brought down more than 1,000 power lines since Christmas Eve.

Australian at least seven people have died in the storms raging on the east coast, says the Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC.

Five people have died in storms on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the region of the state of Queensland in northeastern Australia. In addition, at least two people are missing.

In addition, two people are reported to have died in the state of Victoria in the Boxing Day storms.

The storms have brought down more than 1,000 power lines since Christmas Eve. The spokesperson of the power company Energex of Justin Coomber it will take days to fully restore the electricity grid.