A Colombian who lives in the United States said that she is always associated with Pablo Escobar. The revelation was made with a touch of humor, following a TikTok trend in which people talk about who they are and share some circumstances they experience derived from their tastes, work or, in this case, their nationality.

The young Daiann Nicol shared on TikTok a humorous video telling some experiences she has had as a Colombian living in the United States. The publication, made on the account @daiann_nicol2, has more than 599,100 views and 25,800 likes.

The video of the young woman, who has 12,200 followers, shows some of the stereotypes that are held about Colombians living in the United States, referring to his accent, his taste for Colombian food and even his relationship with the aforementioned drug trafficker.

Daiann Nicol is a Colombian in the US who creates content on TikTok and Instagram.

“I am Colombian living in the United States and obviously they asked me to speak as a paisa, but I am a rola,” says Daiann at the beginning of the video and then laughs. In the same way, she reveals: “And of course I spend a lot of time converting what I spend in dollars to Colombian pesos”; “and of course all the gringos like me”; “and of course I spend my time looking for Colombian food”; “and it always happens to me that they associate me with Pablo Escobar,” he concludes.

Users reveal their experiences as Colombians living in the United States



Given the great reach that Daiann Nicol's video has had, many TikTok users shared their own experiences as Colombians living in the United States. “I am Colombian living in the United States, they told me to speak Paisa, but I am ñera”wrote one person in the comments of the video.

“I am Colombian in the US and obviously I bathe every day,” someone else said, while others shared: “And we laugh at everything,” “and they tell me 'tell me daddy.'” “Here, when you arrive, that happens,” someone else said, while another reflected: “All Latinos are associated with Pablo Escobar.”