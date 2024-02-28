After an exhaustive research process, it has been revealed details about the explosions that occurred in two consecutive launches of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued specific orders so that the company, led by Elon Muskmake significant improvements to your vehicles before proceeding with future releases.

The explosions that occurred during SpaceX's Starship launches have been the subject of a thorough investigation, revealing a series of technical problems that must be addressed, and that could put Elon Musk and his space plans in trouble.

From blockages in liquid oxygen supply filters to communication problems between flight computers, the details uncovered by the investigation paint a clear picture of the underlying causes of the failures.

The explosions that occurred on SpaceX flights, specifically on the Starship spacecraft launches, were the result of a series of technical problems that arose during the flight phases. Here are the details of what happened on each flight:

Test Flight 1 (April 2023):

Starship's first launch attempt, made in April 2023, ended in disaster when the ship exploded approximately four minutes after liftoff. The explosion caused considerable damage to the launch pad and surrounding area. The specific reasons behind the explosion were not publicly known at the time, but it was learned that the test resulted in the complete destruction of the Starship rocket.

Test Flight 2 (November 2023):

Starship's second test flight, conducted in November 2023, also ended in an explosion. During the flight, after the Super Heavy booster separated from the Starship spacecraft and began its descent, several engines began to shut down before one of them failed energetically. This triggered a series of events that culminated in the destruction of the booster.

On the other hand, the upper stage managed to separate from the booster and fly for almost seven minutes, but a liquid oxygen leak during ventilation caused a fire and loss of communication with the flight computers. This led to premature shutdown of the engines and self-destruction of the upper stage.

In response, SpaceX is implementing improvements and corrective actions to its vehicles, including hardware redesigns and fire protection improvements, to ensure the safety and reliability of future launches. Theme photo: Pixabay.

Federal Aviation Administration orders SpaceX to take action on Starship

In response to the research findings, the FAA has issued specific orders directed at SpaceX. These include the need for hardware redesigns for both the Super Heavy Booster as for the Starship vehicle, as well as improvements in fire protection. These corrective measures are essential to ensure the safety and reliability of future releases.

SpaceX has openly acknowledged the lessons learned from the explosions and has announced plans to implement a series of improvements to its vehicles. This includes hardware design changes to improve propellant filtration and reduce the risk of filter clogging. Additionally, the company aims to improve fire protection and strengthen communication between flight computers.

Although the underlying causes of the explosions have been identified and corrective actions are being implemented, the FAA has made clear that a number of requirements must still be met before authorizing future Starship launches. SpaceX must complete all required improvements and obtain a valid launch license from the FAA before proceeding; Elon Musk has not commented on this so far.