She has a stomach ache and believes she has become intolerant to some foods, but in reality she has a tumor: Chloe Spitalnic’s story

Is called Chloe Spitalnic the 22 year old girl who recently discovered she had a bad problem in her ovaries. To try to help her, the doctors subjected her to a delicate operation, which fortunately went quite well.

The young woman wanted to tell her story, above all to warn everyone to do something investigations and for prevention. He wishes everyone would check themselves more often.

Chloe had been suffering from severe pain for some time stomach ache. For this reason she was convinced that her problem was due only to some foodsbut he never would have imagined something like this.

But when the situation started to get worse serious, he decided to go to his doctor. The latter prescribed several for her analyzes and investigations. But in the end the sad reality emerged.

The doctor had to call the girl, to tell her that unfortunately she was suffering from a bad pain in the ovaries. In the hope of being able to help her, he should have subjected her to a delicate treatment intervention.

Chloe Spitalnic is now Well. However, it took about 10 weeks for me to recover from that operation. She had to learn to walk again and now he is afraid that the disease might return again.

Chloe Spitalnic’s story of what she experienced

I immediately feared for my life. I was at home lying in bed when the doctor called me to tell me the news. I couldn’t stop crying and I freaked out. My biggest fear is that he might come back and this time he might even be more aggressive than before.

Luckily Chloe is now well, but she wanted to tell her story, with the hope that others can do the same prevention. Being able to catch the bad disease in time can therefore help to avoid it spread throughout the body.