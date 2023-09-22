United States | The strike by the automotive trade union expanded to dozens of distribution centers

The American Auto Workers union announced that it will expand its strike that began a week ago to 38 General Motors and Stellantis auto parts distribution centers in twenty states.

22.9. 22:14

of the United States the automotive union United Auto Workers (UAW) has decided to expand its already exceptionally extensive strike against two major car manufacturers.

President of the UAW Shawn Fain announced on Friday that industrial action will expand to 38 General Motors (GM) and Stellantis auto parts distribution centers in twenty states.

News agencies AFP and Reuters report on the expansion of the strike, Bloomberg mixed The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Automotive industry industrial action began last week when workers began a strike on September 15 at the factories of three major car manufacturers.

At the time, workers walked out at Ford’s Bronco assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, GM’s assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, and Stellantis’ Jeep assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio.

The strike halted production of the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado pickup trucks and other popular models.

The strike is the most ambitious in the history of the US auto industry in decades. In the beginning, a total of 12,700 workers participated in it, but with the expansion of industrial action, more than 18,000 workers are already participating in the strike.

A strike at distribution centers can be seen by car owners, for example, in the way that it is slower to get the car serviced due to a lack of spare parts.

Industrial action the expansion into distribution centers does not apply to Ford centers, as the UAW says it has made progress in its collective bargaining with Ford. However, the union is still continuing its strike at the Ford plant in Michigan.

“We are suspending the distribution of parts until these two companies [GM ja Stellantis] come to their senses and make a viable offer,” UAW President Fain said Friday, according to Bloomberg.

GM said in a statement that UAW leaders were “manipulating the bargaining process for their own personal ends” and called the strike expansion “unnecessary,” according to Reuters.

Stellantis and Ford, on the other hand, said they would continue negotiations with the union.

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us before we reach an agreement,” Ford said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The automotive trade union has been negotiating with car manufacturers for more than two months about a new four-year employment contract. According to the WSJ, the UAW is demanding a 30 percent increase in wages over four years. Car manufacturers, on the other hand, have offered increases of around 20 percent.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA the automotive industry employs nearly a million people.

The UAW represents about 150,000 workers.

The strike does not affect non-union automakers, including Tesla, Toyota, Honda and Mercedes-Benz.