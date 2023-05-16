In the details, the Jordanian Crown Prince accepted the invitation of the needy woman, Tarfa Obeidat (Umm Muhannad), to visit her home in the village of Hartha, north of the city of Irbid.

The 83-year-old woman presented the Prince with a “chamaga”, which she had gifted herself, as a gift on the occasion of his approaching wedding, while her family expressed their congratulations to the Prince and his fiancée, Rajwa Al Saif.

The symbolism of the fringed shemagh

The fringed shemagh has a special symbolism for Jordanians, as it expresses their history and national identity, in addition to its association with the Jordanian army.

This connection dates back to 1956, when the shemagh was imposed on members of the Jordanian army, and then it developed into “fringing” after the mothers of some soldiers in the desert took the initiative to add fringing to the shemagh (with a fringing stitch called the hem of the desert). Jordanian women.