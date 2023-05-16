Soccer 8 is an outdoor team sport that is based on field soccer, but it has very different rules than soccer 11.

Therefore, below we will explain what the rules of football 8 are, according to the web portal ‘Futgol’.

soccer rules 8



1. Minimum number of players on the field must be 5 players to start the match per team and a maximum of 8 players per team.

2. Each game will be divided into two periods of 25 minutes..

3. It is forbidden to play with 11-a-side football boots (only with 5-a-side football boots, futsal or sneakers).

4. The laterals are made with the hand and it is worth throwing it into the area and the goalkeeper cannot catch it if it is returned by a teammate from the same teamexcept if it cuts off a pass or advance from the opponent.

5. Free kicks are made directly except when there is a dangerous play, they will be sanctioned by indirect free kick.

6. Changes are unlimited:

This will be done when the ball is stopped, in favor of the team and with the authorization of the referee.

7. The blue card is an expulsion from the match to the player who received the sanction. The team must play with one player less for five minutes and may complete the team with a player other than the one penalized.

8. The goalkeeper will not be able to take it with his hands if it is returned to him by a teammate from the same team.

MIGUEL ANGEL RAMOS FORERO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

