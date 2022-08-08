Mourning on world television: actor Roger Mosley died at 83 due to the serious trauma of a serious car accident

The world of American and world cinema is heartbroken to have learned the news of the death of Roger Mosley. The 83-year-old actor was involved in a very serious car accident last week and his condition immediately appeared dramatic. After fighting with all his strength, he finally died yesterday, Sunday 7 August.

These were difficult days for the family of Roger and for the many fan who have loved and supported him throughout his long and successful career.

This is because last week, the actor was seriously injured in a car accident involving his car in Lynwood, Californianear Los Angeles.

Rescuers had immediately transported him to the hospital Cedars-Sinai, where the doctors tried with all their might to save his life. And Roger himself has fought with all my might to recover.

To tell what happened to Roger and ask for prayers to all who wanted, it was daughter Cha Mosley in a painful post on Facebook.

Last week my father, Roger E. Mosley was involved in a serious car accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He is in critical condition but fights hard. Every effort is being made to take care of him during this time. And he is constantly accompanied by family and friends. This is a VERY difficult time for us. We all know that Roger is a lion, the king of every place he has taken himself. He is a legend, a pioneer, a model, a friend. He is my “Mr. Man”. Please send your love to him.

Roger Mosley didn’t make it

The prayers for Roger Mosley they arrived and Cha herself thanked everyone for this immense wave of love.

Unfortunately, even this has not been able to avoid the most tragic of epilogues.

The actor, famous for many successful films and TV series, but above all for the role of TC in the crime comedy series “Magnum PI“, He died yesterday.

To to announce death always thought about it there daughter on Facebookshowing all his pain and thanking everyone for the closeness shown.