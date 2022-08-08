Two ships loaded with grain have set sail this morning from Ukrainian ports and are heading for Istanbulwhere they will be inspected by the Joint Coordination Center, established last month by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported Monday.

“Grain transports continue within the framework of the tasks of the Joint Coordination Center. This morning the Sacura ship, which carries 11,000 tons of soybeans to Italy, and the Arizona ship, which carries 48,485 tons of corn to Alexandria, sailed from Yuzhni,” Defense tweeted.

Both merchant ships sail under the Liberian flag and at 07:00 GMT (2 in the morning, Colombian time) they were already on the high seas, about 15 kilometers southeast of Odessa, according to maritime tracking applications.

The journey from the Ukrainian ports to the Bosphorus, where a team made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations representatives will inspect the ships, It lasts more or less a day and a half, so the two merchant ships will arrive predictably on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrival of four merchant ships that left Ukraine yesterday is expected this afternoon: the Mustafa Necati, with 6 thousand tons of sunflower oil for Italy; the Star Helena, with 45 thousand tons of ground sunflower seeds; the Glory, which carries 66 thousand tons of corn to Istanbul; and the River Wind, with 44 thousand tons of corn for Alejandreta.

The first ship to make the journey in the opposite direction, the Fulmar S, which was inspected last Friday by the JCC in Istanbul, is already moored in the port of Chornomorsk, while the second, the Osprey, inspected yesterday, is halfway and could reach the same port in the early hours of Tuesday.

With the current agreement, which guarantees safe routes from the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennny (Yuzhni), it is expected to help prevent a food crisis and famine in several countries highly dependent on these products.

