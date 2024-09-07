Scandalous affair in Brignoles, France: priest forced to resign for his relationship with a woman whose marriage he himself had celebrated

An incredible story recently caused a stir in a town in France, Brignoles. The protagonists were a couple who had decided to get married after 17 years of living together but who, after just 3 months of marriage, broke up. The reason? Simply scandalous: the woman cheated on her husband with the priest who celebrated their wedding.

When the unfortunate incident became public knowledge, the parishioners saw their priest forced to resign at the behest of the bishop.

The bishop’s letter demanding the priest’s resignation

Monsignor Touvetcoadjutor bishop of Fréjus-Toulon he drafted a letter addressed to the parishioners of Brignoles which was read by the vicar general, father Lionelin an almost full church. The letter reads as follows:

“Father Gerson left the parish of Brignoles on Friday, August 23. He presented me with his resignation, which I accepted. He was living in flagrant contradiction with his commitments, in particular that of celibacy.. Father Gerson had an inappropriate relationship with an adult, married woman. I learned about it a few days ago. It was a real shock. I have a certain feeling of betrayal.“.

And he continues:

“Even though we priests raise the issue of celibacy, we do not go with a married woman. We do not lead a double life. The feeling of betrayal is truly great.”.

A news that shocked the entire community and in particular, obviously, the betrayed husband, a 37-year-old who has lived in Brignolais for two years. This is her outburst:

“I am shocked. I am a very religious person. I also had the Virgin tattooed on my left forearm. I have lived with my wife for 17 years. We raised two children together and three months ago we remarried in church, I could never have imagined what happened”.

The resigning priest was therefore removed from the French parish, pending the Vatican decide what future he will have in store for him as an ecclesiastical figure. The French diocese in fact specifies:

“The Church is merciful but the maintenance of the status of priest is not decided at the diocesan level. It is up to Rome to decide”.