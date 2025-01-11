Students, whether in high school or university, face to the great challenge of the exams. Although everyone has their own study method, lately advice on social networks to face the tests is becoming fashionable.

Specifically, many tips and tricks for studying are going viral on TikTok and, although they can help some people, they are not always effective. In fact, one expert has said that they may have worrying consequences.

Helen Spiersdirector of child counseling at Mable Therapy, explains in a report published by the Mirror: “The rise of TikTok ‘study hacks’ has students scrolling through viral tips that promise to make studying easier, but are they actually helping or hurting?”

“With videos promoting ‘intensive study sessions’, ‘quick study guides’ and ‘productivity stimulants’, It’s tempting for young people to think they’ve found a shortcut to success,” Spiers continues.

“However, as a child and adolescent psychotherapist, I see firsthand how these tricks often create more pressure than traditional study techniques, which can cause stress, anxiety and even exhaustion“says the psychologist.

“Take as an example the famous trend of ‘all-night study sessions’. These videos embellish coffee-fueled marathons the night before an important exam, urging students to overcome exhaustion,” adds Spiers.

“While it may seem like a badge of honor, studying hard under extreme pressure can lead to unhealthy levels of stress and anxiety“continues the psychologist.

“In the short term, this may seem effective, but long-term effects on mental health can be serious and leave students exhausted, nervous and more likely to develop sleep disorders or anxiety about future exams,” says the expert.

While some tools can really help the organization, Helen Spiers says that many marketed products also “they play with the students’ fears”promising them a peace of mind that cannot be bought.

Worse still, he says that promoting these “essential elements” can lead students to believe that they need external tools to succeed, which can undermine self-confidence and increase reliance on quick fixes.

“Some of the most worrying trends are ‘short’ study methods that promise to reduce workload while at the same time purporting to cover ‘only what is necessary’. While attractive, these methods often sacrifice depth for speed, giving students a superficial understanding that may help them pass an exam, but does nothing to increase their confidence in the subject,” he says. the psychologist

“This approach risks turning the study into a source of fear and not discoveryas students enter a cycle of memorization instead of understanding,” he says.