She met her killer on a dating app while on holiday in Mauritius: 29-year-old Russian Zaliya Shamigulova was found dead with stab wounds

Two days ago, all hope of finding the young university professor of Russian origins alive was definitively dashed. Zalia ShamigulovaHer body, in fact, was found two days ago, on August 22, in a forest in the residential area of ​​La Marie, in Mauritius, where the woman was on holiday.

Russian university professor stabbed to death

The 29-year-old had been missing since August 17. On that day, the woman had agreed to attend a meeting with a man she had met a few weeks earlier on Tindera popular dating app.

Zaliya Shamigulova agrees to meet her killer

Zaliya Shamigulova, a 29-year-old Russian woman, left her home country to spend a carefree holiday in Mauritius. It was during this holiday that Zaliya allegedly started chatting with a man she met casually on Tinder.

After an intense correspondence made up of practically daily messages, the two decide to see each other and set a date for August 17th on the beach of Flic en Flac.

And it is precisely from that day that the girl’s family has not received any news from her. The last message sent from her cell phone, presumably written by the killer himself, revealed the young woman’s desire not to return to her country and not to be contacted or sought out by her parents.

Russian teacher found dead

The investigation into the disappearance and the tragic discovery

Zaliya’s family, alarmed by the young girl’s prolonged silence, decided to contact the competent authorities and report her disappearance.

According to the reconstructions reported by the newspaper The Sunwitnesses questioned in relation to the incident reported having seen Zaliya climb onto a Blue Toyota belonging to the man met on Tinder.

Unfortunately, hopes of finding the young woman safe and sound were fatally dashed two days ago, when her lifeless body was found. Zaliya was found on August 22nd in a forest in the residential area of ​​La Marie.

According to the Russian newspaper Shotthe victim’s body was reportedly found inside a makeshift grave. The body was without clothes and with obvious stab wounds.

The capture of the killer

Shortly after the investigation began, investigators were able to locate and stop the killer of the young university professor.

Killer stopped

The man confessed to the crime: following an argument probably related to issues relating to jealousythe man pulled out a knife and brutally stabbed the woman before stripping her and burying her body.

The killer then pretended to be the girl while sending a message to her family. The man confessed to the officers that he had fallen deeply in love with the 29-year-old and had even thought about marrying her.