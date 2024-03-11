“A door will always open for Verstappen”

After back-to-back initial in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia where Red Bull only missed the fastest lap in Jeddah – signed by Charles Leclerc's Ferrari – now F1 observes the 'traditional' week of break between one appointment and another before meeting again in Australia in Melbourne from 22 to 24 March for the third round of the 2024 calendar.

It will certainly be present in Australia Helmut Marko after rumors of his potential suspension as a result of an internal investigation relating to the leak of information on the investigation involving team principal Christian Horner, who was released from all charges on February 28th. Marko 'enjoys' the unconditional support of Max Verstappen and Red Bull's Austrian managers and the position most at risk seems to once again be that of Christian Horner, even if Red Bull itself has underlined that the team principal has the support of the shareholders.

Helmut Marko has renewed his commitment with Red Bull until 2026 after seriously thinking about ending his long activity at the end of 2023: “I was thinking of leaving at the end of last season – declared Marko as reported by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf – but ultimately I decided to continue also out of a sort of respect for Dietrich Mateschitzfor his vision that has brought us to where we are”. Regarding Max Verstappen's potential farewell to Red Bull sooner or later, Marko reiterated that he will never get in the way: “We will discuss it internally, but I am sure that a door will always open for him.”