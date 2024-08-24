He won a Grand Prix, in Spain, starting from fifth position: Will he be able to do it even starting from pole position? Lando Norrisa very fast, friendly and honest English driver, now has the complex of someone who studies hard, but at the time of the exam he stumbles and makes mistakes. This is a growth phase, because he has quality and speed, essential qualities to emerge at the highest levels, however must absolutely overcome – once and for all – the obstacle of the first curveof the burning sprint in the first few meters. It is not a question of ability but of maturation, the enemy anxiety to be left behind as an indispensable step to enter the group of those who aim high.

In terms of score, Lando Norris still has some hope of reaching the title. The arithmetic leaves him with a glimmer of hope and the Dutch GP, which Verstappen (second in qualifying at almost 4 tenths, a disgrace for him) wants to win at all costs to gratify his fans as well as himself, is a golden opportunity, in the sense that Max could risk more than usual while Norris has a McLaren that is currently more balanced than Red Bull. So Lando starts as favouriteas long as I can control the tension in the first few meters.

The driving force behind Zandvoort is this duel between the two best teamswith Piastri (third) who did not shine in the tests but is a bulldog who does not forgive the hesitations of his rivals in the race. Then there is George Russell, fourth with the Mercedes that did not appear particularly incisive, skilled in strategies and in coming out at a distance.

Ferrari is missing: Sainz (like Hamilton: sensational!) failed to access the Q3 round because he paid for the lack of set-up of the car due to the gearbox failure that occurred on Friday while Leclerc, sixth, went to the limit of what the SF 24 allows him today, waiting for the developments that we will see the other Sunday in Monza. It is a “red” that suffers and struggles, Vasseur promises a brighter future from the Italian GP, ​​but these postponed expectations have now become too many.