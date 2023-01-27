“Shazam 2” is one of DC’s most anticipated movies, but Warner Bros. gave more details in the second trailer and provoked the ire of the fans.

“Shazam: The Fury of the Gods″ is the new movie in the DC Extended Universe. It will bring Zachary Levi back as the beloved superhero to face new threats and fans have been counting down the days. The postponement of its release so as not to compete with “Avatar 2” tested the patience of many, but we already have a new release date: March 17, 2023.

Expectations are high and Warner Bros decided to release its second trailer but the result was not as expected. Through social networks, several users expressed their dissatisfaction with the large amount of information about the plot.

In this scenario, Shazam fans expect the movie to have many more surprises because otherwise they would be too predictable. The appearance of “Black Adam” was one of the most important requests, but Dwayne Johnson decided to disaffiliate himself from the DC Extended Universe.

What is “Shazam 2” about?

“Granted with powers from the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow fosters are still learning how to juggle teenage life and come up with adult superhero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of Old Gods, come to Earth in search of magic stolen from them long ago, Billy, aka Shazam, and his family find themselves embroiled in a battle for their superpowers. their lives and the fate of their world”, tells us its official synopsis.

For the occasion, the cast will include the participation of Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Grace Caroline Currey, Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Rachel Zegler and Jack Dylan Grazer.