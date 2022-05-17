The Director of the Social Aid Department in the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, Alia Al Zaabi, revealed that the department granted 9764 “Sanad” bank cards to beneficiaries of social assistance for the cases registered with it during the first quarter of this year, as these cards were distributed to all groups benefiting from the department’s services.

Al-Zaabi noted that the increase in the percentage of registered cases, in turn, led to an increase in the volume and value of social assistance provided in previous years, and the reason was due to the conditions of life and the high cost of living, explaining that if the conditions of the beneficiary improved financially with the presence of financial income or the presence of someone who takes care of him Assuming his responsibility from a husband, son, salary, or others, he no longer needs social assistance.

She pointed out that the most beneficiaries of social assistance are the widows, divorcees and low-income registered retirees, the retiree who receives assistance from the Ministry of Social Affairs, and the retiree who benefits from wage support.

And the Director of the Social Aid Department continued: “There are several conditions for obtaining assistance for all groups, for example, a divorced woman must be a citizen residing in the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to other eligibility conditions such as a certificate of renewal of the continuity of divorce, a second certificate that she is unemployed and a certificate of continuity of custody for her children, and all of these The certificates are from the Sharia court, and her financial status is disclosed and if she has income such as a pension or other sources of income.

She continued: “Social assistance for the widow is forfeited if she marries or gets a job, and this condition is abolished if the widow is over the age of 50. As for the widow who fosters orphans, the value of the assistance is evaluated based on her financial conditions and to ensure that her children are still under her care and custody, and there are also conditions Required for other groups benefiting from social assistance.

Al Zaabi pointed out that all information about the beneficiary of all categories is surveyed about his various conditions through an inquiry link with various government departments in the country, which is more than 20 information bodies in Sharjah.

She stated that with regard to the category of inmates of penal institutions, the department cares for the families of this category with all its members, and it is one of the groups most in need, assistance, attention and follow-up because they have no income and the head of her family is serving his sentence in the penal and correctional institution, pointing out that such situations are moved quickly from Before a committee for rapid intervention, to provide assistance of various kinds, including foodstuffs, clothes, household appliances, education, in addition to clothing for the holidays, as well as a monthly material income determined according to need.



