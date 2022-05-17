The interpreter from Alava went from illusionism shows to having a regular role in ‘La casa de papel’, the most watched Spanish series in history. After ‘Maixabel’ he returns to the cinema with ‘Cinco lobitos’ in the skin of an absent father
Mikel Bustamante (Amurrio, 1986) does magic. Literal. At the age of five he was given his first set of Magia Borrás and at eleven he convinced his mother to take him from Vitoria, where he grew up, to Barcelona to see David Copperfield. He has starred in illusionism shows in which he called himself El Mago Mikel. But the best trick
#Mikel #Bustamante #Basque #actor #magic #career
Leave a Reply