His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the emirate’s general budget, with total expenditures amounting to about 32.2 billion dirhams, and aims to achieve financial sustainability and enhance the emirate’s economic competitiveness.

The new budget was based on strengthening the financial foundations that enhance economic competitiveness, cultural, scientific and tourism leadership, and government capabilities in facing global and regional challenges faced by global economies, including the state of inflation, high interest rates and economic stagnation, which is certainly reflected in all countries.

The general budget of Sharjah has adopted many goals, priorities and strategic indicators with an economic, social, scientific and cultural dimension. Among the most prominent of these goals is the promotion of investment in infrastructure and the rest of the economic activities, which enhance the emirate’s competitiveness and the sustainability of its financial position and the provision of social support in various forms and methods that serve citizens and work to meet the needs It guarantees them social stability and economic well-being, which motivates them to give the best and contribute seriously and effectively in making the Emirate of Sharjah a scientific platform, a cultural platform, and a distinguished tourism and economic environment, and enhances its cultural, economic and financial position on the local, regional and international map.

The new budget works with its objectives and methodology to use and develop the best means and technologies that stimulate the economy, development and financial sustainability, as well as the growing interest in national human resources and energies and enhance their role in the construction and sustainable development processes, which this budget seeks to achieve during the fiscal year 2023.

The budget also works to control and rationalize spending in areas that may not add value to the competitiveness and financial sustainability index, with the aim of stimulating the efficiency of government spending management by government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah. Therefore, expenditures have decreased by 12% compared to the 2022 budget, but without affecting the budget. The most important areas, including employment and economic and social development.

For his part, Walid Al-Sayegh, Director General of the Central Finance Department in Sharjah, explained that the general budget decreased by 12% compared to the 2022 budget, and the budget for capital projects in 2023 constitutes 14% of the general budget, while salaries and wages accounted for 28%, and with regard to expenses. It constituted (30%), with a decrease of (4%) compared to the 2022 budget.

As for the support and aid budget, it constituted about (13%) of the general budget and achieved an increase of (5%) compared to the 2022 budget, while the budget for loan payments and interest accounted for (13%) of the total general budget for the year 2023, with an increase of (65%) from The 2022 budget, which enhances the government’s ability and financial solvency to pay all its obligations.

The process of classifying the budget on the basis of economic sectors is one of the most important tools that reflect the strategic direction of the government, as the infrastructure sector ranked first among the sectors of the general budget and constitutes (35%) of the total general budget for the year 2023, and this reflects the exceptional interest of the government in developing the infrastructure The infrastructure of the Emirate as the main pillar of the development and sustainability process and attracting foreign and local investments in all vital sectors.

The economic development sector comes in the second rank in terms of relative importance, with about (34%) of the total general budget for the year 2023, with an increase of (1%) over the 2022 budget. As for the social development sector, it came in the third place, as it constituted about (23%) of the total general budget. For the year 2023, in order to provide the best services, support and assistance to citizens and residents in the emirate, while the government administration, security and safety sector constituted about (8%) of the total public budget for the year 2023.

In terms of public revenues, the government has paid exceptional attention to developing these revenues, improving collection efficiency, and developing smart and technical tools and methods that enhance this trend. It is clear from the analysis of public revenue trends that operating revenues represent (69%) of the total revenue budget for the year 2023, with an increase of ( 11% of operating revenues for the year 2022, while the percentage of capital revenues amounted to (11%) for the year 2023. As for tax revenues, they constituted about (10%) of total public revenues, with an increase of about (48%) over tax revenues for the year 2022, and in the direction In the same way, customs revenues accounted for (4%), an increase of about (4%) over customs revenues for the year 2022, while oil and gas revenues constituted about (6%) of the total revenue budget for the year 2023, an increase of about (96%), compared to revenues Oil and Gas for 2022.

