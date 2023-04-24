The specialized teams of the Sharjah Police General Command, in cooperation with the leadership of the Coast Guard Group “First Squadron”, rescued (16) people after a pleasure boat capsized on one of the beaches of the Eastern Region last Friday, while another died as a result of the accident.





The Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Kay Al-Hamoudi, said that a report was received at the Operations Room of the Eastern Region Police Department at 3:40 pm last Friday stating that a pleasure boat had overturned and its occupants had fallen into the sea.





He pointed out that immediately all the specialized teams, including rescue teams, national ambulance, and police patrols, in coordination and cooperation with the leadership of the Coast Guard Group “First Squadron”, went to the accident site and all the passengers of the boat were recovered, while four people, including a child, were injured as a result of the accident. They were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, and one of them, a 38-year-old Asian national, died.





Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that there were transgressions and irregularities that led to the capsizing of the boat, and the perpetrators were referred to the competent authorities.





The Director of the Eastern Region Police Department called on pleasure boat companies to comply with security and safety procedures, drive with caution, and not exceed the permitted number of passengers, with the obligation to wear life jackets in order to preserve the safety of tourists.