China is closer. The message that was launched to the European automotive sector at the Shanghai Auto Show scheduled for these days is quite clear: European manufacturers be alert, that Chinese car manufacturers are preparing the offensive. An expansion trend that we have been witnessing for some time, but which risks becoming even more impressive in the coming months, given that more and more Chinese brands have said they are ready to land or expand their presence in the Old Continent and in the rest of the world.

The thought of the Chinese automotive industry

“Now is the time for the Chinese car. Times have changed and now, that we have entered the era of technology, innovation and New Energy Vehicles, it is China’s time”, the story of Zhang Guibing, number one of Chery International. This is the branch of the state-owned giant Chery Group, which, as mentioned by Repubblica, is about to arrive in Italy and Europe with the brands Omoda and Jaecoo. In fact, the Chery CEO shares the same thought as many other Chinese brands such as BYD, Geely, Great Wall, Saic, Lynk & Co, NIO and Xpeng, all convinced that their future is also in Europe.

Concrete goals

But let’s go back for a moment to Chery, and to the two brands mentioned above which are preparing to land on the European market with two different brands and as many new models: Omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7. “We want to aim for one elite fashion clientele and attentive to the modern and sustainable lifestyle, which by the end of the decade will represent 21% of the 66 million car customers – continued Guibing – Omoda and Jaecoo will be able to capture 10% of this share and therefore to sell 1.4 million cars worldwide in 2030”.

Not just electric

It is interesting to note how the Chinese automotive offensive in Europe and in Italy will not only take place with new fully electric models, but also with traditional foodsSo petrol and diesel. This is because, as we well know, the electrification of mobility is not proceeding at the same pace and in a uniform manner in all the countries of the Old Continent, translated there are still different realities where classic fuels can have their say in terms of popularity. A popularity that Chinese automakers want to make the most of.