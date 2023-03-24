Since the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti, the Cruz Azul squad has significantly raised its level, both collectively and individually. One of the men who is doing the best football is the midfielder of the team Erik Lira. The contention was weak at the beginning of the semester, however, to this day the one trained in the Pumas youth academy is back in his best sports version on the pitch.
One of the reasons why the player has increased his performance on the field is the interest that there is from European teams in his possible signing, since for weeks it has been reported that Lira is in the crosshairs of a couple of teams in the Series A. It is about Fiorentina and Udinese, and even the latter is considering presenting a formal offer for the signing of the Mexican. Although in the last hours another suitor has also appeared on the road, also from the football of the country of the boot.
According to information from Kery News, Hellas Verona has joined the race for the possible signing of the machine’s engine. The Italian team will closely follow the evolution of the Mexican at the end of the tournament with Cruz Azul, and if they maintain a good level, they could make a formal offer for the signing of the already national team. Although there is nothing certain, it seems complex that the player stays at least six more months inside the machine.
