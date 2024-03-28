The Sharjah City Municipality launched an intensive campaign to combat public health pests and mosquito breeding hotspots, especially in some areas where rainwater accumulated, in continuation of its great efforts in dealing with the recent air depression and the important role played by field teams in dealing with water accumulations and weather developments, as This campaign includes all areas of the city of Sharjah to strengthen the public health system in the emirate.

In this context, the Director of the Health Control and Safety Department, Jamal Al-Mazmi, confirmed that this campaign reflects the efforts of the Sharjah Municipality in combating pests and providing comprehensive and distinguished services to the city’s residents, including improving health and environmental standards, as the municipality has put in place all its capabilities and specialized cadres, to develop a mechanism. Worked with high standards and scientific systems to combat mosquitoes in some areas that witnessed accumulations of rainwater during the recent depression that the country witnessed.

Al-Mazmi explained that the municipality has provided a workforce of 50 employees, including engineers, supervisors, and technicians specialized in combating public health pests, and various tools to perform the tasks, including mist spraying machines and ultrafine mist sprayers, to treat rainwater collection points, using specialized larvicides for mosquitoes that have a direct effect. Biocides, pesticides, insect growth regulators, and various groups of pesticides to treat the larval stage, as these biocides, insect growth regulators for the larval stage, and organic pesticides are considered to be insecticides that have no effect on human health because they are extracted from natural materials.

The Director of the Health Control and Safety Department pointed out that the municipality’s role in combating mosquitoes continues throughout the year, as the municipality annually participates within the National Mosquito Control Program in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and carries out monitoring and inspection of breeding places and hotspots using the latest means of devices, equipment and digital traps. And follow up through specialized teams for investigation and survey operations, and carrying out periodic control work in various areas of the city of Sharjah, so that the work includes combating aquatic (larval) stages and flying stages in places where there are hotspots, through specialized teams working to cover all areas of the city of Sharjah on a weekly basis.

He explained that the mosquito control work teams carry out integrated control work to limit its spread and reproduction by (disposing of water by pouring it, covering it, withdrawing it, or through safe chemical treatment in which the use of specialized pesticides is taken into account), and space or vacuum spraying is also carried out using spray devices. Carried by vehicles on a regular basis, to combat flying insects in all areas of the city of Sharjah, in addition to organizing awareness campaigns for the public through work teams and through social media, as well as in schools and some other institutions.