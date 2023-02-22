Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The Sharjah coach, Roman Cosmin, began putting the “final touches” on the “King” squad before the “Super” match in front of Al Ain next Saturday, relying on “influential power”, especially in the attack, due to the presence of more than one player with a very high offensive tendency.

Cosmin focuses on how to start scoring from the first minutes, by constantly pressing the opponent’s defense, taking advantage of the strength of Djanini, Caio Lucas, Paco Alcacer, Luan Pereira or Osman Camara, in addition to the prominent role assigned to him by Majid Hassan during the match, in the absence of Pjanic, as well as the most prominent role For the “duo” Manolas and Shaheen Abdul Rahman, to the control of Al Ain scorers Laba Kodjo and Sufian Rahimi.

Cosmin spoke with the players about the need to fully adhere to the instructions assigned to each player in the match, given the great experience that the Romanian possesses in the “super” finals, as he tops the list of coaches crowned the title “4 times” before, and Cosmin is looking to move away, bringing him to “Number 5”, and he is fully aware that winning the “Super” title will be his biggest motivation, to return strongly to the “ADNOC Professional League”, in addition to that he wants to set a new record by winning with “The King” the first two titles this season, after the coronation. Cup of His Highness the President of the State.

In the team’s main training today, Cosmin puts the final touches on the method of play, and the formation with which to start the match, which will not differ much from the recent period, with the exception of the entry of Majed Hassan in the starting line-up.

For his part, Khalid Bawazir, the Sharjah player, expressed his happiness to be present during his career in the “Super Fourth”, and said: I played with Al-Wahda twice, and with Sharjah, the next Saturday match is the second, and during the last period in the three finals of the “Super” that I went through, I achieved the title. Once with Al-Wahda, and the same with Sharjah, and I plan with my colleagues in the “royal” team to win the title in front of Al-Ain.

Bawazir said: The importance of the “super” is that it comes after a “catastrophe” in the league championship, with the recent loss against Khorfakkan, and leaving the top of the competition, but all our thinking currently focuses on how to win the closest title, which is the “Super Cup”, and we are fully aware of the difficulty and strength of the match, and the competitor. Al-Ainawi, who always remains a strong team, in all circumstances, because of the elements and capabilities it possesses that made it the biggest competitor in all local competitions.

He added: The confrontation between two great teams on the Emirati and Gulf arenas, and therefore everyone enjoys it, but our goal remains to entertain our fans by winning the title, especially since the “loyal to the king” stand with full force, and they are our main supporter in all matches, and we expect them to have a distinguished presence at the club stadium. Victory, which was previously a witness to our crowning of the “Super” title.

He added: Of course Pjanic’s absence has an impact, but what distinguishes Sharjah this season is that he plays a “system”, with all due appreciation to the Bosnian star and his absence for injury came at an inappropriate time, but we are all confident that whoever will play in his place is able to compensate for his absence.