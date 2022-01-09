Sharjah (WAM)

The Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, during its seventh session held recently at its headquarters, as part of its work for its third regular session of the tenth legislative term, approved its recommendations regarding the policy of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority. The work of the session, chaired by Ali Mehd Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Council, began with the approval of the minutes of the sixth session. In the free zones of the authority, according to the best international standards, by providing more facilities and services. Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi said: “We hope that these recommendations will be valuable and objective and contribute positively to the development of the work of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority and the full performance of its tasks to serve the Emirate of Sharjah, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. And the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah. During the session, the members of the Council discussed the items of recommendations, which included accelerating the integrated electronic transformation and employing modern technology in all transactions and systems of the authority, and working to continue achieving competitiveness and increasing the authority’s resources from its various sectors, by setting clear performance indicators and integrated plans, to achieve growth in port services. Customs and free zones by raising their growth rates, staff efficiency, and achieving higher rates of economic development.