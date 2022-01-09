Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Charity Society launched its annual winter campaign “Warm Winter”, where it distributed more than 3,000 bags to workers affiliated with a number of government, service and private agencies from the association’s headquarters in the city of Sharjah and its departments in the central and eastern region, in coordination with several agencies in various cities of the emirate .

The implementation of the campaign comes within the framework of providing support to the workers category with the advent of winter, as the bag provides them with winter clothes and covers, as part of the association’s social responsibility towards the workers category.

Aisha Al-Huwaidi, Director of the Department of Volunteering and Community Service, confirmed that the winter bag project aims to support the category of workers affiliated with the cooperating institutions, because of the daily giving and great effort that these groups provide to maintain the cleanliness and sustainability of the environment around us, and also to alleviate the winter cold on them in the early morning. Spreading the spirit of solidarity and compassion, with the aim of creating interdependence and integration between the various government bodies, institutions and departments, based on the policy of the Sharjah Charitable Society and its societal responsibilities, which embody the established principles, the firm policy and the call to spread the culture of volunteering, social and humanitarian work, and to help the deserving of the community in any circumstance and time