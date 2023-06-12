Sharjah (WAM)

The Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, during its sixteenth session held at its headquarters yesterday, as part of its work for the fourth regular session of the tenth legislative term, approved an amendment to the draft law regulating the Department of Social Services in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The session was chaired by Hanan Rashid Al Jarwan, Vice President of the Council, in the presence of Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Social Services Department, Counselor Issa Bin Handal, Director of the Legal Department of the Sharjah Government, and Ahmed Ibrahim Al Mail, Director of the Social Services Department.

Afaf Ibrahim Al-Marri stressed the importance of the draft law, as it coincides with the great and remarkable development witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah in keenness to improve the life of society, in light of the support and interest of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah. Their Highnesses were keen that Sharjah continue its excellence in supporting families and providing social welfare and a decent life for individuals and families.

After that, Moza Matar Al-Ketbi, Rapporteur of the Health, Labor and Social Affairs Committee of the Council, read a draft law organizing the Social Services Department.