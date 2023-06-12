Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Engineer Salem Al Marri, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, revealed that upon the arrival of Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, to the planet at the end of next August, after completing his 6-month mission at the International Space Station, he will undergo a period of rest, and from Then he will meet with scientists and leaders of scientific research related to Sultan’s body, to discuss scientific results to reach scientific studies and outputs.

He told Al-Ittihad: “The next stage will focus on the various scientific programs of Emirati universities, in addition to the scientific programs associated with partners from the United States of America,” noting that during the past 3 months there were few scientific experiments, due to the focus on the task of walking. In space, maintenance of the International Station.

He said, “The Emirati astronaut and Crew-6 crew succeeded in the mission of resetting the docking site of the Dragon spacecraft, affiliated with (SpaceX), to the International Space Station, and this was the third operation to transfer the Dragon spacecraft from one port to another, as this mission was repeated.” On only two occasions, during Crew-1 and Crew-2 missions.

He added: «Al-Neyadi also devoted 585 hours to conducting a number of pioneering scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station. functioning of their bodies in a microgravity environment.”

And he continued: «Al-Neyadi, along with the crew members, also participated in preparing for the next spacewalk mission outside the International Space Station, to install a number of solar panels, as he was working on the maneuvers of the Canadarm2 robotic arm through the simulation system on the computer, and Sultan also equipped equipment for a production experiment. Crystals of PCG2 antibody-specific proteins aboard the International Space Station. This experiment helps to analyze the production of crystals for medicines in a microgravity environment, which facilitates their production on Earth and in space, and shortens the period of production of new medicines.

Within the framework of the cooperation of Mission 69 aboard the International Space Station with the Ax-2 crew, he said: “Astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi worked with Saudi astronaut Rayana Bernawi of the Ax-2 crew to process samples in the Japanese (Kibo) unit, with the aim of studying the effects of microgravity. on the response of human cells to inflammation, and he also participated in the human research activities on the crew schedule on the International Space Station, which included ultrasound scans, vision checks, and hearing tests.

He continued, “Space physics was also part of the crew’s agenda, as scientists and engineers sought to understand how materials made on Earth interact with microgravity conditions. Sultan also participated in unloading 6,200 pounds of new scientific experiments, crew supplies, and station equipment provided by SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle.

Experiences

Al-Marri said: “The crew will work on a number of other scientific experiments, which will include investigating the effects of microgravity on the combustion of materials in order to enhance the safety of spacecraft, testing a new tool for measuring immunity in space, and conducting research on heart muscle tissue cultured with 3D printing technology, to evaluate Functions of the human heart in a microgravity environment.

He added, “Al-Neyadi also collected air samples from the two laboratories of the Destino (Columbus) units, before cleaning the Fiji Garden for the production of plants aboard the International Space Station. These samples will be analyzed for research purposes. He also participated with the Mission 69 crew in sending approximately 1,950 kg of valuable scientific experiments and other shipments to Earth, via the Dragon spacecraft, and he worked on specialized research on tissue chips related to heart functions, inside a laboratory. (Kibo) unit, and to test the possibility of printing knee cartilage tissue in space.