Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The activities of the seventh edition of the Arab Clubs Games for Women will begin tomorrow evening, organized by the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, with the participation of 63 sports teams and 560 female players from 15 Arab countries, competing in 8 games until February 12. The most prominent women’s event in the Arab world will be held under the patronage of the owner’s wife. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation.

During the opening ceremony at Al Majaz Theater, Sharjah fans follow the official announcement of the launch of the tournament, which brings together an elite group of Arab sports clubs and teams for women. The ceremony witnesses the sports teams raising the flags of the participating sister Arab countries, and a visual presentation of the most prominent stations of the seventh edition, in addition to a series of artistic and cultural performances. And entertainment that carries messages of encouragement and motivation for participants and the audience.

The seventh edition of the session will host, for the first time, the international scientific conference “Shine”: Women’s Sports in Sharjah from Hobby to Professionalism, next Wednesday, in Al-Razi Hall at the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah, under the title “The First International Conference on Medicine and Women’s Sports Sciences: A Future Vision.” To establish, develop and achieve,” with the participation of an elite group of scientists, experts, academics and researchers in various fields of medicine and sports sciences, and in the presence of an audience of players, coaches, referees, and those interested in women’s sports from inside and outside the UAE.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice President of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation and Vice President of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Arab Women’s Club Games, expressed her happiness at this first-of-its-kind conference for women, saying: “The international scientific conference, which bears the title “Shine,” brings together various scientific, health and sports sectors. “To form a leading global platform that provides the gaming community, as well as coaches and those in charge of women’s sports, with the latest knowledge, techniques and experiences in the field of medicine and sports science for women.”

She said: “Doing sports, especially women’s sports, is a topic that goes beyond its connection to public health, and extends to mental, psychological and social health, and affects the quality of life, happiness, self-confidence and personal and professional development of women. Therefore, winning on podiums also requires training and practicing sports professionally and taking care of public health.” It also requires scientific, medical, psychological, social and cultural support that helps female athletes overcome the health, environmental and societal challenges they face.”