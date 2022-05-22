The Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence of the Sharjah Education Council confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State supports the march of excellence in the country at all levels and fields, especially education, the main engine of renaissance and progress. And education.

The award clarified that the UAE will witness, under the leadership of His Highness, the continuation of the march of civilizational achievements and comprehensive development; To build a sustainable future for generations, based on knowledge, and support ways of excellence in all its fields; To keep education at the forefront of the state’s priorities, a continuation of his journey of giving and work, a journey that great and great leaders began to establish the Emirates on the basis of science and educational excellence in all its fields.

The award indicated in a statement today that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, with his remarkable leadership personality and rich experience, is an exceptional leadership to follow the path of renaissance, development and development in all educational, social, technical and other fields, and His Highness is an extension of the path of goodness. Giving and the developmental approach established by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God rest his soul.

She continued: His Highness will continue his role through his distinguished and extensive experience and expertise in supporting the tributaries of education and interest in graduating generations that pursue knowledge and excellence on their way to serving their present, advancing their reality, and heading towards their future in a path that His Highness affirms as the path of glory and loftyness.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

