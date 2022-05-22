Inter 3-0 Sampdoria, but the Scudetto is from Milan

L’Inter wins with the Sampdoria 3-0 but it is a success that is not enough for the last hopes of winning the Scudetto. The tricolor ends up in the hands of Milan passing in the house of the Sassuolo and is confirmed in first place. At San Siro, in the last match of the season, they decide the brace of Correa and the seal of Perisic. The first half is a strong Nerazzurri, but the news coming from Reggio Emilia slightly undermines the morale of Inzaghi’s team, which in any case has been pushing from the start. Close to 24 ‘Perisic and Lautaro have a great double chance: the Croatian is blocked by a defender, the Argentine a few moments later hits his head by putting aside a breath. Lautaro himself tries again close to the interval, this time with his foot, but Audero is careful and good at saying no. Inter continued to push at the beginning of the second half and in the 49th minute moved forward with Perisic, who used Barella’s assist to score the 1-0, just moments after another great save by Audero on Barella himself. A little later, within a couple of minutes, Correa scores a personal double that directs and at the same time closes the match early.

Inter, Lautaro in tears under the Nerazzurri curve

“Who doesn’t jump Rossoneri is” however you sing a San Siro at the final whistle of Inter-Sampdoria. The over 70,000 Nerazzurri fans present at the Meazza nevertheless paid tribute to Simone Inzaghi’s team, who responded by thanking the whole stadium. The players stopped under the North Curvewith some players in tears from Lautaro Martinez to Marco’s until Frog. The Inter fans reserved choruses for all including Radu, author of a heavy mistake in the defeat against Bologna, as well as for Inzaghi.

Milan champion, Inter’s fair play: “Beautiful challenge”

“Well done Milan. This year has been a great challenge. See you next year. “This is the message on social networks with which theInter congratulates Milan after winning the Scudetto with two points ahead of the Nerazzurri.

Subscribe to the newsletter

