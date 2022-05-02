Shanghai (AFP) – Lucy, a resident of Shanghai, recounts that in the middle of the night she and her neighbors were forced onto buses, which took them hundreds of kilometers from the confined Chinese megalopolis to makeshift quarantine centers.

Most of Shanghai’s 25 million people have been confined to their homes for weeks as the city grapples with a major Covid-19 outbreak.

Hundreds of thousands of people positive for the coronavirus have been taken to makeshift isolation centers as China does not allow them to self-quarantine at home.

But residents who had tested negative told the AFP agency that they were forced to leave their homes and taken to facilities outside the city, some of them hundreds of kilometers away.

“The police told us that there were too many positive cases in our residential complex, and that if we continued to live here, we would all end up infected,” Lucy, who prefers not to give her last name, tells AFP.

“We had no other option,” he adds.

Lucy adds that the group of people who tested negative were sent to a quarantine center, with hundreds of prefabricated individual rooms, in the neighboring province of Anhui, located about 400 km away.

The woman adds that she does not know when she will be able to return home.

AFP spoke with other Shanghai residents, in good health and negative for the virus, who were also sent to quarantine in other provinces.

One of them says that his neighbors protested and refused to leave.

Health workers, equipped with protective suits, move through an empty street amid the confinement caused by the Covid-19. April 27, 2022. © AFP – Hector Retamal

Another, from Jing’an district, said he was taken overnight, along with dozens of other people from his residential compound, to a quarantine center also located in Anhui.

“We received calls from the neighborhood committee saying that there were too many positive cases in our residential complex, and that is why even those who were negative for the virus should be transferred to hotels to remain isolated,” this inhabitant, who requires anonymity, tells AFP. .

The woman explains that she felt “terrified” when she saw the place of her temporary residence, and assures that “she has lost confidence in the Shanghai government.”

Extreme measures against the virus

Shanghai was subject to a series of health restrictions on Monday, while new cases fell to about 7,000, with 32 deaths.

The relentless policy carried out in China of “zero Covid-19” finds its fullest expression in Shanghai.

The local authorities of this megalopolis did not respond to questions about the situation in the city.

Those responsible for this important economic center are surely under great pressure to apply the “zero Covid-19 policy at the community level”, that is, to prevent transmission outside the quarantine centers, said Yanzhong Huang, of the Council on Foreign. Relations based in New York.

“When they are under strong pressure from above to implement the ‘zero covid’ policy goals, they are much more likely to resort to very harsh and excessive measures,” he says.

A street in Shanghai’s confined Jing’an district on May 1, 2022. Hector Retamal AFP

“Taking away people who are negative for the virus could be considered a preventive strategy,” adds Huang.

According to the official Xinhua agency, tens of thousands of people who had contact with those infected with the virus have been quarantined in neighboring provinces.

But the official press has not mentioned that virus-negative people have been displaced.

The Shanghai authorities have been criticized for the harsh confinement they have imposed on the population.