The European MotoGP season has come to a head and, even if this year there seems to be apparently calmer than in recent years, something is starting to boil in the pot on the market front. There is no shortage of hot topics.

Above all, the one linked to the future of Fabio Quartararo, who has not yet decided whether to continue his relationship with Yamaha and try to look elsewhere, even if during the weekend Lin Jarvis revealed that he hopes to be able to close an agreement with the Frenchman within the end of June.

The other hot saddle is that of the second factory Ducati, for which it seems that the confirmation of Jack Miller is now a more than remote option and in the running there would be essentially two riders who are already part of the orbit of the Borgo Panigale company. , Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin.

The Spaniard was Rookie of the Year last year, but he experienced a troubled start to the season, with many crashes and some flashes such as two pole positions and the podium in Argentina. On the other hand, the start of the Gresini Racing rider, who jumped from GP19 to GP21, was more brilliant, with which he managed to triumph both in Qatar and Texas.

The rider from Romagna, during the Jerez weekend, anticipated that he had received an offer from Ducati to have an official package for 2023, which, however, does not yet indicate in which team. The same situation in which the Madrid-born should also find himself, according to what the general manager of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna, confirmed to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD.

“Surely we have to wait a few more races. They are two riders who both deserve official treatment for what they have shown in these two years and this is already certain. Where to place them and how to organize ourselves for next year, we still have a little bit more. of time ahead to be able to think about it, “said Dall’Igna.

When he was then asked if he fears that the one “discarded” by the official team may decide to change the brand, he added: “This is obviously always a possibility, but I think that continuity pays off in racing, so a driver who does well with a bike before changing, it is right that you think about it not two, not three, but four or five times “.