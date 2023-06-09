The author and performer SHAMAN visited the musical program “Salt” on REN TV, which will premiere on Friday, June 9, at midnight. Izvestia correspondent Alexander Morozov found out what to expect from the release with the voice of a new generation.

Yaroslav Dronov (real name SHAMAN) is one of the most popular performers of patriotic songs in Russia. His famous image includes a pectoral cross on his bare chest, a black overcoat, boots and a massive machine-gun belt on his belt.

Musician Alexander F. Sklyar and rapper Rich asked about the SHAMAN phenomenon.

“A little provincial boy who always wanted to make pop music chose such a superhero for himself. This superhero turned out to be an ultra-patriot and he likes to live in this costume. And why shouldn’t we have such a superhero if the Americans have Spiderman. Here is SHAMAN – this is our Spiderman, ”rapper Rich introduces the singer.

SHAMAN’s music is made up of traditional and modern rhythms. That is why the listeners loved him. The artist himself admits that the success of his work among people is important for him, since he wanted to realize himself both as an author and as a performer.

At the same time, Sklyar managed to talk with SHAMAN about criticism on the Web – most often the young man is accused of feigned patriotism. As the hero of the program admitted, he does not read comments about himself.

“SHAMAN is a phenomenon. And in any case, this phenomenon will have to be dealt with, reflected on and analyzed, ”concluded Rich.

The premiere of the new season of the Sol program will take place on Friday at 00:00, but for now, connoisseurs of the genre can be the first to see Sol on pages REN TV in the social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.