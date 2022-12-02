The Colombian singer Shakira has been in the news spotlight for months and more than because of her musical career because of her personal life. She has finally signed the agreement for the custody of her children with her ex-partner, the soccer player Gerard Piqué. But she continues to give what to talk about. Several media have published in the last hours some photos of the artist with a young man who is known to be her surf instructor. The images have been broadcast by the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, from Univisión, and have been taken on the Cantabrian beach of Oyambre, where he traveled in a private plane this past weekend together with his two little ones, Milan, 9 years old, and Sasha, 7, in addition to his inseparable brother Tonino. The flight departed from El Prat airport and landed in Bilbao. They traveled in two vans to the Oyambre beach area, between Comillas and San Vicente de la Barquera, an area well known to the singer for years along with Piqué.

Alarm bells have gone off in the media newsrooms. Is Shakira in love? And who is he? Well, none other than a young man from Oiartzun named Gorka Ezkurdia, a professional photographer and occasional surf instructor. The Basque newspaper tried to contact him, but without success. Thus, he left in the air the questions about his relationship with the singer. As can be seen below, the monitor helps her put on her neoprene suit and accompanies her until she gets into the water with the board in hand.

According to various media, Shakira has stayed this weekend in a spectacular villa on the sea called La Gaviota. The room costs about 2,300 euros. The singer and her children are stalwarts of the south and on the Cantabrian beaches of Oyambre you can practice this sport easily and in a discreet and familiar environment.

It has been the graphic journalist Jordi Martin who has raised the information bomb in the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, on Univisión. “Calm and relaxed, that’s how I found Shakira on the beaches of Cantabria, in the place where she used to practice her favorite sport and in the same house where she stayed on vacation with Gerard Piqué,” explained the paparazzi in the Show. As for the young surf instructor, he maintained that “he is the same one with whom we caught her practicing this sport last June and giving each other a few complicit glances that to the wise, a good photo is enough.”

Shakira’s images



Regarding the new images, he points out that “this time it was clearly seen that Shakira and her coach get along great. He always watches over her at all times, helping her with her outfit, holding her hand and even at one point she clings to him so as not to fall. The young instructor also took the time to photograph Shakira with her children, showing that he gets along not only with the singer, but also with her children and her friends. “Apart from the sea and surf classes, the young man also sneaks into Shakira’s house as a guest, perhaps to give her classes on dry land and at all hours,” concluded Jordi Martin.

The singer, for her part, has not hidden that they have a very good relationship, but assures that there is no romance, just a great friendship. Be that as it may, she assured that the getaway to Cantabria has helped her put aside for a few days “the darkest stage” of her life, as she admitted, while Piqué continues with his courtship with the young Clara Chía.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest that Shakira will settle permanently in her Maiami mansion with her children in January of next year. After years in Barcelona with Piqué, the singer wants to start a new life. And the million dollar question is: Will the Oiartzun surf instructor go with her? In Florida there are spectacular beaches where surfing is one of the most practiced and loved sports for both locals and foreigners.

Surfing in Gipuzkoa



Shakira has also practiced surfing in Gipuzkoa. She on some occasions she with Piqué. Thus, in May of last year, she visited the Wavegarden company facilities, in Aizarnazabal, in the company of her two children, Milan and Sasha. The family was photographed at the Zestoa tollbooth by Bidegi worker Ana Galarraga, who told this newspaper about her meeting. During the collection they had time for a small conversation. «By chance the band of the card gave an error and I had to enter the 20 digits by hand. Better for me because that’s how I spent a few more seconds with them.

However, a month later the image of the player was touched when his encounter with a photographer was made public when he was with Shakira surfing in Cantabria. The presence of the photojournalist from El Diario Montañés angered the footballer.

At the end of August last year Shakira returned to Aizarnazabal to teach her children to surf in the artificial wave of Gipuzkoa. It was her third visit in less than a year.

The connection between Shakira and Gipuzkoa also became visible in her new video clip ‘Don’t Wait Up’. The Colombian singer appears in the images of the new video clip of her surfing with a board ‘made in Gipuzkoa.