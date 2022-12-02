Madrid. An analysis of more than 20,000 trees from five continents shows that old ones are more tolerant of drought than younger ones in the forest canopy and better withstand climate extremes.

According to University of Michigan forest ecologist Tsun Fung (Tom) Au, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Global Change Biology, these results, published in Nature Climate Change, highlight the importance of preserving the world’s remaining ancient forests, which are bastions of biodiversity and store vast amounts of planet-warming carbon.

“The number of ancient forests on the planet is declining, while droughts are expected to become more frequent and intense in the future,” recalls Au, lead author of the study. “Given their high resistance to drought and exceptional carbon storage capacity, conservation of the oldest trees in the upper canopy should be the top priority from a climate mitigation perspective.”

Increases resistance

The researchers also found that younger trees in the crown—if they manage to survive the drought—showed greater resilience, defined as the ability to return to pre-drought growth rates.

While deforestation, selective logging and other threats have caused the global decline of old-growth forests, reforestation has given rise to forests dominated by ever younger trees.

For example, the area covered by younger individuals (under 140 years) in the upper canopy of temperate forests around the world already far exceeds the area covered by older ones. As the demographics of these sites continue to change, they are expected to play an increasingly important role in carbon sequestration and ecosystem function.

“Our conclusions have important implications for future carbon storage in forests,” Au highlights.