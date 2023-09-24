Migrant chaos, Crosetto’s anger against Germany: “It is not a friendly country”

“It’s sad that Berlin pays NGOs, Germany is not a friendly country”. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated this in an interview with La Stampa. “He has an ideological approach – he adds – he puts us in difficulty. Paris blocks the borders and no one says anything, Europe often gets its strategies wrong”. Second Crosetto“The government’s problems at the moment are immigration, inflation and the economy. We cannot act alone on these major issues.”

According to the minister, smugglers “must be deprived of the certainty of being able to conduct their trafficking without anyone stopping them. Once a certain limit is exceeded, it almost becomes an act of war. However, a change of approach is needed at a European level. I see that the French are blocking the borders with soldiers and police, yet no one says anything”. How to do? “The Navy cannot be used. Without authorization to bring people back from where they suffered, we would end up playing into the hands of human traffickers and the work of NGOs. Smugglers should be treated like international criminals.”

Answering the question about whether Germany would finance an NGO to save lives in the Mediterranean, Crosetto added: “It’s very serious. This is their response to our request for help? We did not behave in the same way when Angela Merkel convinced the EU to invest billions of euros in Turkey to block migrants arriving in Germany from the Middle East”. Crosetto does not see a plan: “It is the ideological approach of a certain leftists who do not take into account the consequences of their theories on the people. The same approach demonstrated by former European Commissioner Frans Timmermans with his industrial policy for the EU which will prove destructive.”

