Tuesday, June 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shakira went to Barcelona, ​​did not see Piqué, and Clara Chía made this “master move”

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Shakira went to Barcelona, ​​did not see Piqué, and Clara Chía made this “master move”


close

Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía

Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

The ex-soccer player’s girlfriend came out very clever.

while the singer Shakira visited Barcelona and attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Barcelona, ​​Spain, but many stories have emerged from there.

That the singer returned to dinner with Lewis Hamilton, but they are friends. That he went to enlist some papers from his children, but that is not confirmed either.

(Shakira: neither Piqué, Cruise, Buttler, nor Hamilton; they filter what would be their new goal)
(Germán Chaves: images of pain at the arrival of mortal remains in Chocontá)

See also  The '99 Scudetto inspires Milan: this is how you win at the last sprint

The truth is that the Barranquillera was not seen, not even in the curves, with her ex-partner, Gerard Piquébut it was news, great news.

It turns out that Clara Chía Marti, Piqué’s girlfriend, took advantage of the fact that Shakira was around to open her Instagram account again, to reactivate it.

That caused curiosity, because since before it was known that she was Piqué’s girlfriend, she was absent from social networks.

“Although there have been several media that pointed out that the young woman has taken a load off her shoulders with Shakira’s departure to Miami, which has led to some media interest, the truth is that she does not seem to want to star in any news and has preferred close his Instagram account due to the leaks”, said the magazine ‘Vanitatis’.
(Dani Alves: Joana Sanz changes the speech and ‘raises rash’ in an interview) (Germán Chaves: his brother recounts the last hours before the tragedy)

See also  Shakira and Piqué: Clara Chía changes her 'look', does she imitate the Colombian? Video

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Shakira #Barcelona #Piqué #Clara #Chía #master #move

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Young man rejected Yarita Lizeth’s kiss during a concert: “Since he doesn’t want to, no way”

Young man rejected Yarita Lizeth's kiss during a concert: "Since he doesn't want to, no way"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result