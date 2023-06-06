Yarita Lizeth celebrated her 13th anniversary of artistic life in style. This important concert had the important participation of Corazón Serrano and The Shapis. Hundreds of people enjoyed the show, held last Saturday, and a unique event occurred. And it is that a fan rejected the kiss of the interpreter of “Corta Venas”.

What happened at the Yarita Lizeth concert?

According to the video shared by I am a flag, a boy managed to get on stage to give the folk singer a teddy bear. Yarita Lizeth received him with great affection and asked him where he came from. That was how the young man explained that his parents are from Ayacucho and the audience erupted in applause. Then, the attendees began to harangue “Kiss, kiss.”

YOU CAN SEE: “The only one who supported the marches against the Government”: this is how they announce Yarita Lizeth in Ayacucho

According to the pictures, the artist was going to give the young man a kiss on the cheek as a token of gratitude, but he refused. At times he even became very nervous and remained silent. “He’s nervous. Even if he doesn’t want to, I’m going to give him a kiss. Don’t worry,” says the singer while the young man seems to answer that in her car she has the music of the interpreter.

“Since my friend doesn’t want a kiss from me, no way, well. I’m sure that tonight I will find a single boy, but since you don’t want to, I’ll accept the bear. Thank you very much, friend, thanks for the detail. He is nervous, you have to understand it, ”said the artist.

users react

The video of this peculiar fact is viral on TikTok and has sparked hundreds of comments. “Did he really not want the kiss?”, “Surely he has a girlfriend and respects her”, “At least a hug”, “His girlfriend was looking at him”, “How is this event possible”, said the followers on said social network.

Fan of Yarita Lizeth He starred in a romantic scene at his concert for his 13th anniversary in Plaza Norte

After Yarita Lizeth share pictures of your concert on north square for his 13th anniversaryone of the photos caught the attention of his followers and it is that you can see how a fan kneels before the sweetie of love and she reacts in a very cute way and smiles at him.

Fanatic showed his love for Yarita Lizeth. Photo: Yarita Lizeth Yanarico Quispe/Facebook

#Young #man #rejected #Yarita #Lizeths #kiss #concert #doesnt

