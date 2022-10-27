Shakira: the photo of her parents on Instagram with a hint to Piqué

The father of the Colombian singer Shakira, William Mebarak Chadid91 years old, is hospitalized in a private clinic in BarcelonaSpanish northeast, confirmed the Colombian singer in a statement in which she asks for respect for her privacy.

“The details about his state of health are reserved, so the family asks for respect at this time while waiting to see his evolution,” says the artist. William Mebarak had already been hospitalized on at least one other occasion in the same private hospital in Barcelona for a fall this year.

Shakira just released her new song “Monotony” next to the singer Ozuna.

The concern for the delicate state of health of her father joins the recent separation of Shakira from the FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, with whom he is in negotiations to agree on the shared custody of his two children.

The Barranquillera has not left this issue aside and has been aware of the evolution of her father who, in addition, is accompanied by his wife, who does not leave him for a moment.

Shakira has left a post on Instagram in which she talks about her parents’ love and in which, some people, warn that it is a indirect message to Gerard Piqué, from whom she separated.



“The true love”, The singer wrote, accompanied by a photo of her parents kissing.

EFE