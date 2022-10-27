The General Development Plan (PGD) and the Territorial Planning Program (PGOT) today generate more uncertainties that certainties, experts assured.

The projects of these urban planning instruments, which are in citizen consultation processthey lack a metropolitan perspective and in their design ambiguities persist about how tools such as the Risk Atlasspecialists warned during the forum Planning Challenges from Mexico City.

George Solomonmaster in Geological Resources and Geological Engineering, explained that within the same PGOT contradictions can be detected.

For example, the document provides that all mayors have a Risk Atlas until within 15 years, but, at the same time, it requires that it be available for formalities of licenses of construction demonstration.

“Of the Territorial Ordinance Program, the great deficiencies that I see are that of its norms, which also oppose each other”, detailed the expert.

Solomon questioned the definition of green infrastructure of the document.

“The issue of green infrastructure, that seemed terrible to me, because they think that, by putting green areas and planting trees and native vegetation, it is enough to be considered green infrastructure, that is also a catastrophe, it has no conceptualization,” plot.

They see shortcomings in the Planning Plan

Henry Bouchotan expert in Public Policy, Governance and Institutional Design, remarked that the PGOT does not establish coordination policies regarding the Metropolitan areasince it is not specified how it will collaborate with the municipalities of the Mexico state.

In addition, he regretted that the project lacks budget link.

To allow a transition towards the new urban planning instruments, it is also urgent that the mayors’ offices update their own development programs, he stressed. Armando Alonso Navarretecoordinator of Investigation programme of UAM University Studies.

“An instrument is necessary as a reference framework for the mayor’s offices, so that the mayor’s offices establish their urban development programs and their partial programs, in addition to replacing the instruments of current urban policies with guidelines towards an orderly, inclusive habitat, with equality of gender and sustainable raised.

They point out the need for partial plans

While, Gabriel Sanchezmaster in urban planning by the Polytechnic University of Cataloniahighlighted the need for each colony to have a partial development program.

He explained that professionals and neighbors prepared one for the Tepito neighborhoodwhich has been replicated in other countries, without being able to implement it yet in the zone where it was developed.

“After we finished the partial program (of Tepito), we already carried out the investigation, the diagnosis, Seduvi tells us to go to the queue, because what matters to the Head of Government is Lomas de Chapultepec” , he accused.

