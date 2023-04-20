The Colombian women Shakira already settled in USA and has started a new life, but there are ghosts that won’t leave her alone and haunt her.

Without a doubt, since the separation with the ex-soccer player was officially announced, Gerard Piqué, the problems have increased, but also their successes with the new songs.

(Dani Alves: the loose ends left by the new statement, video)

(Piqué’s mother relives her worst anguish and asks for privacy on the Shakira issue)

Shakira is with Milan and Sasha in Miami and from that ‘operations center’ he will try to lead his life as calmly as possible.

However, there is an issue that worries her and it is related to the trial for tax fraud that she has in mind. Spain.

How will you deal with it?

The woman from Barranquilla will not ‘take her body’, she cannot and it is already known how she will face this other problem from the US that does not have the last name Piqué.

The Spanish media warn that the court will allow the singer to be absent from all the trial sessions, except one”, according to the newspaper El País.

And he added: “You will only have to go in person on the day you have to testify, as a defendant, for the alleged fraud of 14.5 million euros to the Treasury. As the room anticipates that there will be a live institutional signal, Shakira will have the opportunity to follow the course of the oral hearing from her home in Miami, where she remains with her children after her separation from the former soccer player Barca Gerard Piqué ”.

It is known that the Prosecutor’s Office asks for eight years in prison for her for six tax offenses presented between 2012 and 2014, and a fine of 23.7 million euros.

What the law warns

“The law provides that defendants facing sentences of more than two years in prison are present at the trial. But there is some leeway. The magistrate Jose Manuel del Amowho will preside over the court and will be the rapporteur for the sentence, accepts that Shakira is absent from practically all of the trial sessions due to her professional commitments and for having established her residence in the United States,” the report said.

El País warns that “last Thursday, the magistrate summoned the parties involved in the case —the Prosecutor’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office and Shakira’s lawyers, Pau Molins and Miriam Company— to an appearance to organize a complex trial that will arouse a great media appetite. Del Amo accepted the defense request that the singer only have to attend “one or two days” to the trial, in Barcelona, ​​coinciding with her statement, and will also allow her to testify when it suits her best depending on her schedule: in first (this is the usual practice in the courts), last (once the rest of the tests have been practiced) or even in some intermediate session”.

The successful singer has always said that she is innocent. After her separation with the former soccer player, Shakira and her lawyers sought an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, but no agreement has been reached.

The truth is that it is another of the problems that Shakira must face, now, from the other part of the world.

(Shakira faces a mess in Miami, worse than Piqué and Clara Chía)

(Barras bravas: what have Argentina and Chile done to combat their violence?)

Sports