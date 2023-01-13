Sandwiches Comics announces a special variant cover for volume 1 of BLUE LOCKmade by Yusuke Nomura exclusively for Italy. The cover, on a yellow background, features the unmistakable reverse that has always distinguished the logo of the Panini footballers’ stickers, but this time performed by the protagonist of the manga Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura: Yoichi Isagiwho for the occasion wears the same uniform as the cover player on the historic stickers.

This special variant cover is bookable from now until next January 21st at the price of €7.50 through the Panini website or through comic bookstores. It will be made available to all those who have booked it in about four weeks. An exclusive interview with the two authors will also be available within the volume.

© Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura/KODANSHA LTD

A COLLECTIBLE VARIANT COVER THAT CELEBRATES THE ICONIC REVERSE PANINI CREATED BY THE AUTHORS OF THE BLUE LOCK MANGA EXCLUSIVELY FOR PANINI COMICS ITALIA

Japan’s strongest striker, Italy’s most famous bicycle kick. Blue Lockthe successful manga published by Sandwiches Comics which tells the joys and sorrows of the world of football, lights up the start of the new year with a cover variants collection, dedicated to a technical gesture that has become an iconic symbol of football and has inspired one of the historic brands of the Modena-based company: the famous bicycle kick by Carlo Parolaof the January 15, 1950. The logo was reinterpreted for the occasion by the manga designer Yusuke Nomura (with the contribution of the Italian colorist Julia Adragna), exclusively for Panini, thus becoming a unique initiative of its kind.

Alex BertaniMarket Director Italy Panini, comments: “This cover represents the perfect synergy between the two souls of Panini, the union between the world of stickers and that of comics summarized in a single, powerful image inspired by one of the iconic symbols of our brand. Being able to publish an illustration specially created by the authors of a Japanese series exclusively for a foreign market is a more unique than rare event and we are proud and honored to have been honored by this splendid tribute by Yusuke Nomura to Panini and the world of Italian football .”

Within this special edition of the first volume of the series, readers will also find an exclusive interview with the authors, who tell curiosities and anecdotes related to this manga that has conquered readers from all over the world, prompting them to reflect on sport from a unedited and irreverent point of view. “I’ve been a big fan of Japanese football for a long time.”he claims Muneyuki Kaneshiroscreenwriter of Blue Lock “but I’ve always found it frustrating that there are very few world-class strikers in Japan. When I tried to imagine the reason, I said to myself that perhaps the mentality that leads to putting an ‘own goal’ before a ‘team’ is lacking, and it all started from this idea.”.

The story of Blue Lock is set in 2018, when the elimination ai World Cup confirmed the limitations of the National Japanese. Team spirit is not enough: you need to score goals to win. For this reason, the Japanese football federation has decided to start a program to find promising young players and give birth to the striker who will lead Japan to victory in the World Cup. Leading the crazy project, with the declared aim of selecting thestriker “more selfish”, there is the coach Jinpachi Ego. A revolutionary strategy to “destroy Japanese underdog football” that will test three hundred young talents who will have to survive the crazy training inside a special structure, the so-called “blue prison”. Only one will emerge victorious from this football battle royale. Who will survive the hell of Blue Lock?

There Panini Variant by Blue Lock 1 will be available exclusively on preorder for a limited period of time (in a similar way to instant card Panini, exclusive trading cards made on-demand), from 13 to 21 January in comic shop (by going to your trusted store to book the volume) and on panini.it*. From the close of pre-orders, it will take approx 4 weeks to receive the product.

Price: €7.50

€7.50 Binding: Paperback with metallic overcover

Paperback with metallic overcover Format: 11.5×17.5cm

11.5×17.5cm Interior : Black and white

: Black and white Distribution: Only on preorder,

Only on preorder, in comic shops and online

*On panini.it, since it is a presale, to avoid delays in the shipments of products with previous releases, once one or more copies of Blue Lock 1 Panini Variant have been added to the cart, it will not be possible to add other products that are not other copies of the variant or other numbers from the Blue Lock series.

THE AUTHORS

Muneyuki Kaneshiro is a Japanese cartoonist and screenwriter. Among the most important works of his appear As the Gods Will And Jagan.

Yusuke Nomura is a mangaka originally from the prefecture of Kyoto, he was assistant to Hajime Isayama during the serialization of the worldwide hit The attack of the Giants. Planet Manga has released its previous work, Dolly Kill Kill.