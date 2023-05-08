Singer Shakira was honored by Billboard as “Woman of the Year” during the celebration of the first “Latin Women in Music” event, which was held on May 6 in the auditorium watsco miami but she took the opportunity to ‘do more damage’.

It was a two-hour musical program, presented by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes which aims to celebrate Latina artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change that brings inclusion and gender parity in the music industry.

(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’)

(Shakira, without Piqué: fans ‘thumbs down’ for her company in Formula 1)

“Shakira is the definitive woman in music. Thanks to her, Latin women around the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s director of content for Latin/Español and also of Colombian origin.

“He created a movement of his own and remains more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and tremendous talent. She is the definition of a woman in music,” Cobo added in a Billboard statement.

more taunts

It’s been almost a year since he separated from Gerard Piquébut what each one does is still news, especially when their children are involved.

The exfutbolista of the Barcelona is in SpainAfter spending a few days with Milan and Sasha in the United States.



Shakira took advantage of the award to continue talking about what has happened to her and her very difficult year, as she confessed.

“Music was the one that put me back when I felt most lost. There comes a time in the life of every woman in which one no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is, “said the Barranquillera, which is supposed to be a strong dart to Piqué.

And he added: “The search for the other is replaced by the search for oneself, when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic.”

The Colombian took the opportunity to take stock of her difficult months after the separation from Piqué, her transfer to Miami and others.

“It is a year in which I have realized that women are much stronger than we think. We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be. What woman has not happened to seek the attention, affection or approval of the other and she has forgotten herself. It has happened to me, ”she sentenced.

(Video: Shakira, without Piqué and with a Hollywood actor in Formula 1) (Video: Nairo Quintana, serious complaint by a fan in Spain against him)

Sports